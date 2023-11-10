AD
Buck Country Music News

Jelly Roll reacts to first Grammy nomination: “I haven’t cried like this since my daddy died”

todayNovember 10, 2023

Disney/Frank Micelotta

Jelly Roll is both elated and moved to have received his first Grammy nomination.

The singer took to Instagram on Friday, November 10, to share his tear-filled reaction to notching this achievement.

“I’m not sure if I’ll post this or not because I’m so emotional but, the greatest honor an artist can ever hear is that they’ve been nominated for a Grammy,” Jelly says in a video before sharing that he heard the news this morning, and breaking down further.

“I haven’t cried like this since my daddy died,” he says after composing himself. “I love y’all man, so f****** much.”

Jelly adds in the captions, “I’m embarrassed to post this but my wife says honesty and rawness got me this far … I’ll post a more complete thought about this when I get my head together. I just never would’ve imagined.”

Jelly is nominated for Best New Artist at the 2024 Grammy Awards alongside The War and TreatyNoah Kahan and more.

Most recently, he won New Artist of the Year at the 2023 CMA Awards.

The 66th Grammy Awards takes place Sunday, February 4, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The ceremony airs live on CBS and will stream live on Paramount+.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

