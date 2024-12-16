AD
Buck Country Music News

Jelly Roll reveals ‘new goal’ on weight loss journey after dropping 120 pounds

todayDecember 16, 2024

Frank Micelotta/The Walt Disney Company/Getty Images, FILE

Jelly Roll is revealing his newest goal on his health journey.

A month after sharing that he was “down, like, 120” pounds on The Pat McAfee Show, the “I Am Not Okay” singer announced that he has his sights set on showcasing his body transformation on a magazine cover — and set a timeline of when he wants it to happen.

“I wanna be on the cover of Men’s Health by March of 2026,” he said on the Dec. 15 episode of wife Bunnie XO‘s Dumb Blonde podcast. “That’s my new goal. I want to have one of the biggest transformations.”

“Let’s go!” Bunnie responded, saying her husband’s revelation made her “so giddy.”

“I can already visualize it,” she added.

Elsewhere in the podcast, Jelly revealed why he has been so open about his health journey with fans.

“I did this publicly for a reason. I want to be honest about my struggles with it with people,” he shared. “I wore it for so long. I think that people that become as big as I became, when they lose the weight, they’re kind of ashamed.”

“They’re so ashamed that they go hide and lose the weight, and then they come back out and they don’t really know how to interact with the world looking different or feeling different,” Jelly said.

“I wanted to lose it in front of everybody,” he continued. “I wanted to talk about it.”

On the music front, Jelly’s current single, “Liar,” is in the top 15 and ascending the country charts. You can find it on his latest album, Beautifully Broken, out now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

