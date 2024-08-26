Jelly Roll stops by kids’ lemonade stand, gives them nearly $700

Courtesy of Wendy Gardunio

Jelly Roll seems to spread love wherever he goes.

A Utah woman named Wendy Gardunio shared on Facebook, “So [Sunday] was an interesting day, my kid and her cousins wanted to do a lemonade stand. And they had a famous singer come and buy some lemonade. Who would have thought that we would run into jelly roll in west valley. And for him to be so generous with giving them almost $700.”

Gardunio shared photos of Jelly posing with the children, as well as a shot of hundred-dollar bills in the cash box. A rep for Jelly Roll confirmed the encounter to ABC News, but there’s word on whether he actually drank the lemonade.

In May, Jelly funded a music studio inside the same Tennessee Juvenile Detention Center where he was once incarcerated. And he recently announced that he’s donating all the money from presales of his upcoming album, Beautifully Broken, to charity.