AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Jelly Roll talks co-hosting CMA Fest + making long-awaited main stage debut

todayJune 25, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Disney/Tanner Yeager

Having his Nissan Stadium main stage debut at this year’s CMA Fest has been a long time coming for Jelly Roll.

“The coolest thing about this year for me is it’s actually my first time on the main stage at Nissan Stadium. I got to play the satellite stage last year, and I did ‘Need a Favor’ and ‘Son of a Sinner,’ and then I got to come back,” the Nashville native tells the press. “This was like really kind of my debut to the main stage and the real stadium feel of it is real.”

Not only is Jelly performing, he’s also co-hosting with Ashley McBryde. So, what does this new hosting pair have in store for us?

“You can expect pandemonium and chaos with me and Ashley McBryde hosting together. It has been the funnest time,” teases Jelly. “You go by her greenroom and she’s just randomly singing cover songs, just entertaining her crew. It’s like five of ’em and Ashley McBryde’s putting on a one-person concert back there right now. It’s the coolest thing ever.”

Catch Jelly’s performance of “Halfway to Hell” with Keith Urban and “Save Me” with Lainey Wilson, plus his co-hosting action, on CMA Fest, airing Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%