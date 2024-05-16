AD
Buck Country Music News

Jelly Roll teases ACM Awards performance: “It’s a new song we’re debuting”

todayMay 16, 2024

Disney/Eric McCandless

You’re in for a treat, Jelly Roll fans.

The “Need a Favor” hitmaker is set to perform onstage during Thursday’s ACM Awards. But that’s not all. Jelly will also introduce the follow-up to Whitsitt Chapel with a performance of a new, unreleased track from the album.

“Man, it is different for even me. It is a different look. It’s a different thing,” Jelly teases in an interview with ABC Audio from Dallas, Texas, ahead of the big night. “It’s a new song we’re debuting. I mean, all bets are off, dude. It’s a train off the tracks.”

“I can tell you that the new chapter of music in the Jelly Roll book starts Thursday night on Amazon Prime. Check it out, baby, for sure,” he adds. 

A first-time ACM Award nominee, Jelly has earned four nods, including one for the coveted Entertainer of the Year. 

You can stream the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards, hosted by Reba McEntire, live Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

