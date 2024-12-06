Jelly Roll to perform on ‘Billboard’ Music Awards

Disney/Tanner Yeager

Jelly Roll has been tapped as a performer for the 2024 Billboard Music Awards.

He joins the previously announced multigenre lineup, including Teddy Swims, Coldplay, SEVENTEEN and Tyla. Jelly’s up for three BBMA awards: Top Song Sales Artist, Top Rock Artist and Top Hard Sock Song for his collab with Falling In Reverse, “All My Life.” Other country finalists include Morgan Wallen, Zach Bryan, Luke Combs, Post Malone, Lainey Wilson, Chris Stapleton and Shaboozey.

The 2024 Billboard Music Awards air Dec. 12 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox and Fire TV Channels, and on-demand on Paramount+.

Jelly’s currently approaching the top 20 of the country charts with his latest single, “Liar.”