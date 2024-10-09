Jelly Roll unveils ‘Beautifully Broken’ track list

Jelly Roll has finally revealed the track list for his new album, Beautifully Broken, arriving Friday.

The record boasts 22 songs and includes collabs with rapper Wiz Khalifa (“Higher Than Heaven”), indie singer/songwriter Ilsey (“When the Drugs Don’t Work”) and a second collab with mgk (“Time of Day”).

“I’m excited to get to share this track list, and even more excited to finally let y’all hear ‘Beautifully Broken’ on October 11th,” Jelly shares with fans on Instagram.