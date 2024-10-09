AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Jelly Roll unveils ‘Beautifully Broken’ track list

todayOctober 9, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Courtesy of BBR Music Group

Jelly Roll has finally revealed the track list for his new album, Beautifully Broken, arriving Friday.

The record boasts 22 songs and includes collabs with rapper Wiz Khalifa (“Higher Than Heaven”), indie singer/songwriter Ilsey (“When the Drugs Don’t Work”) and a second collab with mgk (“Time of Day”).

“I’m excited to get to share this track list, and even more excited to finally let y’all hear ‘Beautifully Broken’ on October 11th,” Jelly shares with fans on Instagram.

Jelly and mgk’s first collab, “Lonely Road,” arrived in July and was named The Crossover Song of 2024 at the People’s Choice Country Awards.

Beautifully Broken, featuring its lead single “I Am Not Okay” and the ESPN 2024-25 college football anthem “Get By,” arrives Friday and can be preordered and presaved now.

Jelly’s also celebrating his album’s release with a new HEYDUDE x Jelly Roll limited-edition shoe, which will be available for purchase on Friday at 10 a.m. ET. For more information, visit heydude.com.

Here’s the Beautifully Broken track list:
“Winning Streak”
“Burning”
“Heart of Stone”
“I Am Not Okay”
“When the Drugs Don’t Work” (feat. Ilsey)
“Higher Than Heaven” (feat. Wiz Khalifa)
“Liar”
“Everyone Bleeds”
“Get By”
“Unpretty”
“Grace”
“What It Takes”
“Hey Mama”
“Time of Day” (feat. mgk)
“Born Again”
“Guilty”
“Little Light”
“Hear Me Out”
“Woman”
“Smile So Much”
“My Cross”
“What’s Wrong With Me”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%