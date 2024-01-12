AD
Buck Country Music News

Jelly Roll will be Reportin’ For Duty for a good cause

January 12, 2024

Disney/Frank Micelotta

The second annual Reportin’ For Duty benefit show has been announced for February 17 in Shelbyville, Tennessee.

The multigenre bill includes performances from Jelly RollThe War and TreatyPost MaloneJake Wesley Rogers, Dan Spencer and Pearl Jam‘s Eddie Vedder. All proceeds from the concert will benefit the Eddie co-founded EB Research Partnership, a cause that the late Leslie Jordan was passionate about.

EBRP is the largest global organization that funds research to find a cure for epidermolysis bullosa.

The first Reportin’ For Duty took place last year at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry and featured Jelly, Eddie, Maren MorrisBrothers Osborne and more.

You can get your Reportin’ For Duty tickets and donate to EBRP now at give.ebresearch.org.

