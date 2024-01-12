Jelly Roll will be Reportin’ For Duty for a good cause

The second annual Reportin’ For Duty benefit show has been announced for February 17 in Shelbyville, Tennessee.

The multigenre bill includes performances from Jelly Roll, The War and Treaty, Post Malone, Jake Wesley Rogers, Dan Spencer and Pearl Jam‘s Eddie Vedder. All proceeds from the concert will benefit the Eddie co-founded EB Research Partnership, a cause that the late Leslie Jordan was passionate about.

EBRP is the largest global organization that funds research to find a cure for epidermolysis bullosa.