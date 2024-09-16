AD
Buck Country Music News

Jelly Roll’s already plotting his return to the Emmys

todaySeptember 16, 2024

Leon Bennett/WireImage

Jelly Roll had such a great time at Sunday night’s Emmys that he’s already planning to come back. 

“It’s crazy, man. I want to be in a TV show now so I can come here every year, dude,” he told People on the red carpet. “I’m calling all my country music friends and telling them ‘we are missing the mark, dude, we gotta be at the Emmys.'”

The “I Am Not Okay” hitmaker’s not kidding about testing out his acting chops, having frequently mentioned he’s particularly interested in being part of Ryan Murphy‘s American Horror Story anthology. 

Jelly sang his current hit during the in memoriam segment of the 76th Emmys.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

