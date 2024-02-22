Jelly Roll’s bringing his Beautifully Broken Tour to 37 cities

Jelly Roll has announced his Beautifully Broken Tour.

The 37-city trek kicks off August 27 in Salt Lake City, Utah, and will hit Seattle, Washington; Los Angeles; New York; Chicago, Illinois; Atlanta, Georgia; and more before concluding in Charlotte, North Carolina, on October 27.

“Pretty Little Poison” singer Warren Zeiders and up-and-comer Alexandra Kay will open for Jelly.

Earlier on Tuesday, before making his announcement, Jelly shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, “This tour is so big it scares me a little to release the dates ….. I’ve never been nervous before a tour announcement before. But this one is THE ONE!”