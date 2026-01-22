AD
Buck Country Music News

Jelly Roll’s coaching basketball after losing 300 pounds

todayJanuary 22, 2026

Jelly Roll (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix)

Jelly Roll says his life has changed in “every way” after losing close to 300 pounds over the last three years. 

“Spiritually, I’ve gotten closer to God. I’ve gotten closer to myself,” he told Extra at the Wednesday premiere of Star Search on Netflix. “I’m a better father. I’m more present with my children. You should see it, dude. I mean, I’m coaching my son’s basketball team this year. … I just feel physically better and I feel like I can physically do it.”

He added that, at 550 pounds, “you definitely don’t think about trying to coach a team, you wonder if there’s a bench you can sit on, you know?”

“I’m a whole different human,” he said.

Jelly Roll plans to walk the red carpet at the 68th Grammys Feb. 1 in Los Angeles, where he’s up for three awards. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

