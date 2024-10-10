AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Jelly Roll’s commemorating World Mental Health Day in a special way

todayOctober 10, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Disney/Tanner Yeager

It’s World Mental Health Day and Jelly Roll is commemorating it with a special American Greetings collaboration.

The “Save Me” singer’s rolled out four new Creatacard greetings. Inspired by his upcoming album, Beautifully Broken, the interactive digital cards feature messages of encouragement, love and hope, such as “We Find Hope When Times Are the Hardest,” “I F****** Love You” and “It’s Okay Not To Be Okay,” a nod to Jelly’s current single, “I Am Not Okay.”

A clip of “I Am Not Okay” is also included in each e-card, which you can personalize with a video, message, photo, digital envelope liner and stamp.

You can check them out now at americangreetings.com/jelly-roll.

Beautifully Broken arrives Friday and can be preordered and presaved now.

Here’s the Beautifully Broken track list:
“Winning Streak”
“Burning”
“Heart of Stone”
“I Am Not Okay”
“When the Drugs Don’t Work” (feat. Ilsey)
“Higher Than Heaven” (feat. Wiz Khalifa)
“Liar”
“Everyone Bleeds”
“Get By”
“Unpretty”
“Grace”
“What It Takes”
“Hey Mama”
“Time of Day” (feat. mgk)
“Born Again”
“Guilty”
“Little Light”
“Hear Me Out”
“Woman”
“Smile So Much”
“My Cross”
“What’s Wrong With Me”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%