Buck Country Music News

Jelly Roll’s empowering fans with new HEYDUDE shoe

todayOctober 8, 2024

Courtesy of HEYDUDE

It’s no secret that Jelly Roll champions the underdogs and underprivileged and a message of staying true to oneself. Now, through his new collab, he’s encouraging fans to be comfortable in their own shoes — quite literally.

The “Save Me” singer has teamed with HEYDUDE for a new HEYDUDE x Jelly Roll limited-edition shoe. The white unisex Wally slip-on features a digital print of Jelly’s Beautifully Broken album cover art, including its gold marble lines.

“I’m proud to announce my partnership with @heydude. I’ve waited to collaborate on a shoe with a company who stretches boundaries and appeals to a large audience. Not only do I love my HEYDUDEs, my 60 year old uncle loves his and my 16 year old daughter, Bailee, loves hers,” Jelly shares on Instagram.

“The shoe is perfect and meets you wherever you are in life. They are made for the beautifully broken. They are made for you,” he adds.

The HEYDUDE x Jelly Roll limited-edition shoe will be available to purchase on Friday at 10 a.m. ET. You can register your interest now at heydude.com.

Jelly’s Beautifully Broken, featuring its lead single “I Am Not Okay,” arrives Friday and can be preordered and presaved now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

