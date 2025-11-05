AD
Jelly Roll’s reminded of his past while shopping in Australia

todayNovember 5, 2025

Matt Jelonek/Getty Images

Jelly Roll‘s in the home stretch of his first tour Down Under, and he seems to be having a blast, save for an incident at one store in Australia. 

“Hey man, the Louis Vuitton in Sydney legitimately just treated us like we were finna come in and rob that place,” he said in an Instagram Story on Wednesday. 

But he seemed to be taking it in stride, laughing as he walked away with the store visible in the background.

“I have never been looked at more like a crim— listen, the last time I was looked at like a criminal this bad, I was an actual criminal this bad,” he continued.

Jelly Roll’s only recently been able to tour internationally, thanks to a string of charges dating back to when he was 14. 

On Thursday he plays his last Australian date at Country Bank Stadium in Townsville, before his Saturday stop in Auckland, New Zealand. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

