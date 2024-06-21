AD
Entertainment News

Jennifer Lawrence reportedly starring in ‘Real Housewives’-like whodunit ‘The Wives’

June 21, 2024

Bravo/Charles Sykes

Jennifer Lawrence is apparently bringing her well-known love for reality shows to the big screen in the form of a mystery called The Wives

Variety reports the A24 and Apple Original Films collab is in the vein of Real Housewives, but otherwise, the sought-after project’s plot is a secret. 

The Oscar winner is a dyed-in-the-wool reality fan, once telling Oprah Winfrey that the three people she’d most like to have dinner with — living or dead — were Keeping Up with the Kardashians Scott Disick, and Real Housewives alumnae Bethenny Frankel and Luann de Lesseps. Lawrence added, “And I’m not proud of that, but that’s what comes from my heart.”

A 2018 appearance on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live saw the latter two surprise Lawrence at an impromptu dinner party, with a cardboard cutout of Disick completing the quartet.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC News

