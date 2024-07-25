AD
Entertainment News

Jennifer Lopez shares video from her ‘Bridgerton’-themed 55th birthday party

todayJuly 25, 2024

Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Jennifer Lopez is sharing pictures and videos from her Bridgerton-themed birthday party.

Lopez, who turned 55 on Wednesday, shared a video from her birthday celebration featuring outfits, music, horse and carriages fitting the Regency-era show’s style and theme.

The video Lopez shared on her Instagram featured a horse and carriage, quick-paced violin and a Regency ballroom dance with men dressed in long coats, white socks and loafers and women in white gloves and long dresses.

“Dearest Gentle Reader…And a splendid evening was had by all,” read Lopez’s caption on her birthday post, a nod to the show’s resident gossip maven Lady Whistledown.

Also included in the post were several images of Lopez in several outfits including an emerald green dress. Lopez posed for photos with guests, enjoyed a large multi-layered cake, and appeared to sing on a microphone for her guests.

The choice of a Bridgerton theme could be seen as slightly ironic, seeing as the Netflix phenomenon centers on all the drama the gossip pages can wreak on the lives of the rich and famous.

Lopez has weathered negative press recently: Headlines have hinted her marriage to Ben Affleck is in trouble, and in May, Lopez canceled her This Is Me…Live tour.

At the time, she released a statement saying “Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time…”

