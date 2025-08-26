AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Jeremy Allen White on the ‘leap of faith’ it took to play Bruce Springsteen

todayAugust 26, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Jeremy Allen White as Bruce Springsteen in ‘Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere.’ (20th Century Studios)

The Bruce Springsteen biopic Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere opens in October with The Bear’Jeremy Allen White playing The Boss, and it sounds like it took a lot to get him ready for the role.

“I had never really sang anything, never mind Bruce,” White tells The Associated Press. “There was a leap of faith that we were all taking.”

White says that after speaking to director Scott Cooper about the film he felt “really excited” about it, but expressed his concerns about not being able to sing or play guitar.

“Scott had faith. And Bruce had faith,” White said. “And we trusted each other.”

As for whether he had any worries about White playing Springsteen, Cooper notes, “I knew that he had the two qualities that really embody Bruce: humility and swagger. And they don’t teach swagger at [Juilliard]. You either have it or you don’t. I was never concerned. He’s sensational.”

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere follows The Boss’ efforts to make his 1982 solo album Nebraska. It also stars Jeremy StrongStephen GrahamPaul Walter Hauser and Gaby Hoffmann. It opens in theaters Oct. 24.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%