Rev Rock Report

Jerry Garcia’s art to take players on ‘Cosmic Journey’ with new dice game

todayOctober 8, 2025

Jerry Garcia’s Cosmic Journey/(courtesy of Jerry Garcia Family & Twogether Studios)

Artwork by the late Grateful Dead founder Jerry Garcia is being highlighted in a new dice game.

Jerry Garcia’s Cosmic Journey, a collaboration between Jerry Garcia’s family and game designers Twogether Studios, is being described as “an easy to learn dice game for people of all ages.”

Fun for up to eight players, the game has folks taking a journey through Jerry’s art, collecting “Bummer” tokens on the way. After there are no more tokens to collect, the participants begin their journey home, with the first one to get rid of all their “Bummers” declared the winner.

“We’re excited to partner with an independent company full of creative and imaginative individuals,” says the rocker’s daughter Trixie Garcia. “It’s been a true grassroots effort, and we’ve enjoyed seeing it grow into something that will bring people together.”

“My dad’s legacy lives on through moments of joy, laughter, and connection,” she adds. “Like music, games foster community, and Jerry Garcia’s Cosmic Journey is a whimsical way for fans to keep that spirit alive wherever the road may lead. Let’s get together and play!”

Jerry Garcia’s Cosmic Journey is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

