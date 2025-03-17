AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Jesse Colin Young, who sang the Youngbloods’ ‘Get Together,’ dead at 83

todayMarch 17, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Jesse Colin Young in 1975; Ed Perlstein/Redferns/Getty Images

Jesse Colin Young, the voice heard on the Youngbloods‘ iconic hit “Get Together,” died Sunday at his home in Aiken, South Carolina. He was 83.

“Get Together,” written by future Quicksilver Messenger Service member Dino Valenti, was recorded by the Youngbloods after Young saw a folk singer perform it in a New York City club. It appeared on the band’s 1967 debut album, but only became a hit in 1969 after it was featured in a PSA by the National Conference of Christians and Jews. 

The song, which peaked at #5, became an anthem for the Woodstock generation. Its chorus — “Come on people now/ smile on your brother/ everybody get together/ try to love one another right now” — has become part of pop culture, appearing in multiple movies and TV shows. Nirvana even sarcastically quoted those lyrics in their Nevermind track “Territorial Pissings.”

Young wrote many of the Youngbloods’ other songs, including “Darkness, Darkness,” covered by Robert Plant in a Grammy-nominated 2002 version, as well as by Eric Burdon, Richie Havens, Ann Wilson and Mott the Hoople.

The Youngbloods disbanded in 1972, but briefly reunited for a tour in 1984 and then disbanded again. Meanwhile, Jesse Colin Young resumed a solo career he’d initially started in 1964, releasing more than a dozen albums over the years. His most recent release was 2019’s Dreamers. He also founded his own record label, hosted a podcast and was involved in both social and environmental activism.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%