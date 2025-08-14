AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Jessica Simpson will perform 1-night-only show in Las Vegas in November

todayAugust 14, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Jessica Simpson (Live Nation Las Vegas/Caesars Entertainment)

Since the release of her first original music in 15 years — the Nashville Canyon, Pt. 1 EP — Jessica Simpson has not announced a tour. However, she’s just scheduled a one-night-only show in Las Vegas.

The concert, Jessica Simpson: Live in Las Vegas, will take place Nov. 8 at PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. A presale starts Friday at 10 a.m. PT. Other presales start Saturday at 10 a.m. PT. The general sale begins Monday at 10 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster.

Meanwhile, the second part of Jessica’s project, Nashville Canyon, Pt. 2, is due Sept. 4.

Coincidentally, Jessica’s sister, Ashlee Simpson, is performing at the Voltaire club at the Venetian Resort Las Vegas Aug. 29 and 30.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%