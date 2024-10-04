AD
Jethro Tull reissuing 2003 holiday album, with previously unreleased recordings

todayOctober 4, 2024

Inside Out Music

Jethro Tull wants to help fans get into the holiday spirit this year.

The band just announced they’ll be reissuing their 2003 holiday album, The Jethro Tull Christmas Album – Fresh Snow at Christmas, on Dec. 6, featuring a new remix of the album, along with 40 minutes of previously unreleased recordings.

It is being released as a limited-edition four-CD + Blu-ray set, which includes the new mix, as well as the original mix, along with live recordings from two charity concerts at London’s St. Bride’s church to benefit the homeless: Christmas Live at St. Bride’s 2008 and a previously unreleased recording, The Ian Anderson Band Live At St. Brides 2006.

The Blu-ray will feature Dolby Atmos 5.1 mixes of the album, as well as high resolution audio mixes of the two live albums.

The remixed version of the album will also be released as a two-LP vinyl set, the very first time it’s been available on vinyl.

All formats are available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

