Jethro Tull’s Ian Anderson gets ‘personal’ on band’s new album, ‘Curious Ruminant’

InsideOut Music

Jethro Tull is set to release their new album, Curious Ruminant, on Friday, their third album in three years.

While their last album, 2023’s RökFlöte, was inspired by Norse mythology, frontman Ian Anderson tells ABC Audio this album is a more personal one, with the title inspired by “what I try to do every day.”

“I like to learn something new every day,” he says. “I am curious, not in the sense of being weird or odd, I am curious in the sense of having curiosity, ruminant in the sense of being contemplative, I like to think about what I’ve learned.”

He adds, “It kind of sums up the nature of the album, which is a little more personal, inasmuch as I’m talking about my own feelings and my own opinions and my own standpoint on a number of subjects.”

Anderson notes that the album’s title track acts “as a kind of umbrella really, for all the songs.”

“It doesn’t make it into a concept album, but it provides a convenient roof to the siblings growing up together in the process of writing the songs,” he explains.

And while the songs on the album may be more personal than those on previous records, Curious Ruminant is definitely not a solo album.

“It’s still very much a band album,” he says. “And musically speaking, it’s some great playing from the other guys.”

Following the release of Curious Ruminant, Jethro Tull will head out on a European tour that kicks off April 10 in Budapest. So far they don’t have any U.S. dates on their schedule. A complete list of Jethro Tull tour dates can be found at JethroTull.com.