AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Jett and Morissette: The two artists will tour together in 2024

todayNovember 9, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

You oughta know that Alanis Morissette is going on tour, and she’s bringing along Joan Jett & the Blackhearts.

Morissette’s Triple Moon tour, which also features rising country star Morgan Wade, will kick off June 9 in Phoenix, Arizona, and is right now set to wrap up August 10 in Inglewood, California. 

In a statement, Morissette says, “I am inspired and heartened and feel giddy inside to be going on this upcoming summer tour with Joan and Morgan and all our teams. Can’t wait to see you, can’t wait to perform!”

A Citi presale will start November 14 at 10 a.m. local time via citientertainment.com. Fans who sign up for Morissette’s mailing list at alanis.com by November 15 will be able to access additional presales ahead of the general onsale date: November 17 at 10 a.m. local time at Alanis.com.

Earlier this year, Joan and the Blackhearts opened for Bryan Adams and released a six-track digital EP, Mindsets. The band also appears on Dolly Parton‘s all-star rock album, Rockstar, performing a duet of their 1988 hit “I Hate Myself for Loving You.” That album’s out November 17.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%