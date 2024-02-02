AD
Jim Carrey reportedly back for ‘Sonic 3’

todayFebruary 2, 2024

Paramount Pictures

We apparently haven’t seen the last of Dr. Robotnik.

That’s what Variety said Friday regarding Jim Carrey reprising the mustachioed maniac from the hit Sonic the Hedgehog movies.

Sonic‘s official social media platforms hinted Friday that Carrey’s character survived his climactic fall at the end of 2022’s Sonic sequel.

Seemingly quoting the baddie, a text message reads, “You all thought I was gone, but I’ve just been underground. What you’ve seen from me is only a #shadow of things to come.” As the message plays out, Carrey’s unmistakable laugh as the bad doctor is heard.

The movie’s Instagram Stories also confirmed reports that Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will star Krysten Ritter, Alyla Browne, Cristo Fernández, Jorma Taccone and James Wolk.

Sonic 3, which will also bring back original cast members, including Ben Schwartz, Lee Majdoub and Idris Elba, is set for a December 2024 release.

