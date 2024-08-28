AD
Jimi Hendrix’s “Monterey” guitar named the most iconic guitar of all time

todayAugust 28, 2024

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

While there will always be debate over who’s the greatest guitarist of all time, Billboard has decided to instead look at their instruments.

The publication has just come out with its list of the 100 most iconic guitars of all time. It was decided on by a panel of journalists, experts and guitarists across all musical genres, with fans getting to submit suggestions. Among the well-known guitarists who helped decide the list are ZZ Top’s Billy F. Gibbons, Cheap Trick’s Rick Nielsen, Aerosmith’s Joe Perry, Joe Satriani, Metallica’s Kirk Hammett, Jack White and more.

So, which famous axe was dubbed the most iconic? The #1 spot goes to Jimi Hendrix’s 1965 Fender Stratocaster “Monterey,” which he infamously set on fire at the Monterey Pop Festival in 1967.

Landing at #2 is Willie Nelson’s 1969 Martin N-20 “Trigger,” followed by Eddie Van Halen’s legendary homemade “Frankenstein” guitar, known for its red, black and white design, at #3.

Rounding out the top five are B.B. King’s signature “Lucille,” which was a variety of Gibson guitars, and Chuck Berry’s 1955 Gibson ES-350T.

Some of the other guitars making the list include: Angus Young of AC/DC’s Gibson SG at #6; David Gilmour’s 1969 Fender Stratocaster “The Black Strat” at #7; Jeff Beck’s 1954 Les Paul, known as “Oxblood,” at #12; and Queen guitarist Brian May’s The Red Special, which he and his father constructed themselves, at #14.

Written by: ABC News

