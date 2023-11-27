AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Jimmy Buffett & ASPCA promote pet adoption with “Like My Dog” video

todayNovember 27, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Mailboat Records, distributed by Sun Records

A new video has been released for the late Jimmy Buffett’s latest tune, “Like My Dog,” from his posthumous release, Equal Strain on All Parts.

The clip, created in collaboration with the ASPCA to encourage pet adoption, features never-before-seen footage of the rocker with his pooches. It also features adorable dog videos shared by his fans on social media using #likemydog.

“The dedication and humanity Jimmy Buffett put into his music crossed over into his love for animals, especially pets and wildlife,” Matt Bershadker, ASPCA president & CEO, shares“This collaboration honors Jimmy’s legacy and animal advocacy and reflects our shared commitment to help vulnerable dogs find safe and loving homes.” 

Released on November 3, Equal Strain on All Parts was recorded while Buffett was battling Merkel cell skin cancer, which claimed his life on September 1 at the age of 76. The album features guest appearances by Paul McCartneyEmmylou HarrisPreservation Hall Jazz Band and Angélique Kidjo.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%