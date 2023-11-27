Jimmy Buffett & ASPCA promote pet adoption with “Like My Dog” video

Mailboat Records, distributed by Sun Records

A new video has been released for the late Jimmy Buffett’s latest tune, “Like My Dog,” from his posthumous release, Equal Strain on All Parts.

The clip, created in collaboration with the ASPCA to encourage pet adoption, features never-before-seen footage of the rocker with his pooches. It also features adorable dog videos shared by his fans on social media using #likemydog.

“The dedication and humanity Jimmy Buffett put into his music crossed over into his love for animals, especially pets and wildlife,” Matt Bershadker, ASPCA president & CEO, shares. “This collaboration honors Jimmy’s legacy and animal advocacy and reflects our shared commitment to help vulnerable dogs find safe and loving homes.”

Released on November 3, Equal Strain on All Parts was recorded while Buffett was battling Merkel cell skin cancer, which claimed his life on September 1 at the age of 76. The album features guest appearances by Paul McCartney, Emmylou Harris, Preservation Hall Jazz Band and Angélique Kidjo.