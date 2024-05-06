AD
Rev Rock Report

Jimmy Buffett celebrated at Jazz Fest in New Orleans

todayMay 6, 2024

Josh Brasted/WireImage

The late Jimmy Buffett was celebrated on the final night of New Orleans Jazz Fest Sunday, May 5, with a set by his band, The Coral Reefer Band, who performed lots of his classic hits.

According to setlist.fm, the set kicked off with Buffett’s Alan Jackson collaboration, “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere,” and also included “Son of a Son of a Sailor,” “Come Monday,” “A Pirate Looks at Forty” and “Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes,” with the set ending with the classic “Margaritaville.”

Buffett’s daughter Savannah was on hand to help introduce the song “Fins.” Video shows her taking the stage to thank fans for coming to celebrate her father and instructing them to get their fins up for her dad, who passed away in September.

“It’s the eighth day of Jazz Fest and we miss you Jimmy,” she said, “and we are gonna show you how much we love you tonight.”

The set also featured several special guests, including Trombone Shorty on “Pencil Thin Mustache,” the Preservation Hall Jazz Band on “University of Bourbon Street” and Irma Thomas on “I Will Play for Gumbo.”

Ahead of the weekend, Jimmy Buffett’s Instagram page shared a video of Jimmy talking about how important New Orleans was to him.

“What does New Orleans mean to me? “Where do I start?” he said in the clip. “It means a whole hell of a lot.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

