Jimmy Buffett’s Coral Reefer Band to Keep The Party Going with new tour

(L-R) Mac McAnally, Will Kimbrough and Peter Mayer perform during the Coral Reefer Band’s celebration of Jimmy Buffett on Day 8 of 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival at Fair Grounds Race Course on May 05, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

Jimmy Buffett’s Coral Reefer Band will continue to celebrate the late Rock & Roll Hall of Famer’s legacy on the road.

The band — led by Mac McAnally and including Scotty Emerick, Will Kimbrough and others — will embark on the 19-date Keep The Party Going Tour, kicking off July 9 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, and wrapping Aug. 8 in Boston.

Parrotheads will certainly have something to celebrate, with the the band set to perform Buffett’s most iconic hits as well as deep cuts on the tour. They’ll also get to hear stories from the musicians who had a special connection to the singer.

Following a Citi presale that begins Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time, tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday at 10 a.m. local time. A complete list of dates can be found at LiveNation.com.

Buffett passed away Sept.1, 2023, after a four-year battle with a rare and aggressive form of skin cancer. He was 76.