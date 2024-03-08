AD
Jimmy Buffett’s love of New Orleans depicted in video for “University of Bourbon Street”

todayMarch 8, 2024

Mailboat Records, distributed by Sun Records

Jimmy Buffett‘s well-known love of New Orleans is being celebrated in a video for his track “University of Bourbon Street,” which is featured on the posthumous album Equal Strain on All Parts, released back in November.

The song features NOLA’s Preservation Hall Jazz Band and has Jimmy singing about the life lessons he learned while experiencing the city’s famed party street.

The video features photos and video from Buffett’s life in the city from the ’70s and on, along with clips of him in the studio recording the song. The description notes it’s “a heartfelt homage to the city that Buffett adored, showcasing his deep connection to its music, culture and community.”

One way Buffett showed his love for the city was by playing New Orleans’ Jazz Fest numerous times throughout his career. He’ll be remembered at this year’s event, the first Jazz Fest since his passing in September. His longtime backing band, the Coral Reefer Band, is scheduled to play the festival’s closing night, Sunday, May 5, with their set dubbed Celebrating Jimmy Buffett.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

