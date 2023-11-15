AD
Entertainment News

Jimmy Kimmel to return as host for 96th Academy Awards

todayNovember 15, 2023

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Jimmy Kimmel will host the 96th Academy Awards, the academy announced Wednesday.

The 2024 Oscars ceremony will mark the fourth time that Kimmel has hosted the awards show.

“I always dreamed of hosting the Oscars exactly four times,” the Jimmy Kimmel Live! talk show host said in a press release.

Kimmel hosted the 95th Academy Awards earlier this year. He also hosted the 89th Academy Awards in 2017 and the 90th Academy Awards in 2018.

It was also announced Wednesday that screenwriter Molly McNearney, Kimmel’s wife, will return as an executive producer for the show. McNearney previously served as an executive producer for the 95th Academy Awards.

“We are thrilled about Jimmy returning to host and Molly returning as executive producer for the Oscars. They share our love of movies and our commitment to producing a dynamic and entertaining show for our global audience,” Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences President Janet Yang and CEO Bill Kramer said in a statement.

They continued, “We are deeply grateful to Jimmy, Molly and their teams for their incredible creativity and partnership and for going on this ride with us again.”

During the 2023 Oscars ceremony, Kimmel kicked off the show by parachuting onto the Dolby Theatre stage Top Gun style. He also addressed the infamous Will Smith slap from the 2022 Oscars during his opening monologue and cracked jokes at the star-studded audience.

In October, the academy announced that Raj Kapoor would serve as executive producer and showrunner for the 2024 awards show, with Katy Mullan as an executive producer.

The 96th Academy Awards will take place Sunday, March 10, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

