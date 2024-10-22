AD
Rev Rock Report

Jimmy Page announces new signature guitars with Gibson

todayOctober 22, 2024

Jimmy Page has announced a pair of new signature guitars with Gibson.

The Jimmy Page 1964 SJ-200 and 1964 SJ-200 Collector’s Edition are inspired by the Led Zeppelin icon’s own mid-’60s Gibson SJ-200 acoustic, which he used to record the “Stairway to Heaven” outfit’s debut album.

Speaking about the new guitar in a video for Gibson, soundtracked by Zep’s version of “Babe I’m Gonna Leave You,” Page shares, “It was so authentic, and yet it was so new at the same time.”

The Jimmy Page 1964 SJ-200 is limited to just 100 pieces and costs $12,999. The Collector’s Edition goes for $19,999, and only 50 will be made.

For more info, visit Gibson.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

