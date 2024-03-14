Jimmy Page teams up with Gibson for limited-edition replicas of his famed double-neck guitar

Credit: Gibson

Now you can own your very own replica of Jimmy Page‘s iconic double neck guitar — if you move fast and you have a lot of money.

Page has teamed up with Gibson guitars to release the Jimmy Page 1969 EDS-1275 Doubleneck Collector’s Edition from Gibson Custom. It’s a replica of the exact guitar that he used on songs like “Stairway to Heaven,” “The Song Remains the Same,” “The Rain Song,” “Celebration Day” and more. He played it most recently at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in November.

The guitar was created using 3D scanning technology and aging techniques to create a clone of Page’s original — right down to the wear on the instrument. Only 50 of the guitars — all hand-signed and played by Page — will be made, and will be exclusively available via the Gibson Garage Nashville, the Gibson Garage London and Gibson.com in Europe.

As you might imagine with such a limited edition, the guitar isn’t cheap: it costs $50,000. However, for that price, you do get the pick Page used to play the guitar, two leather straps and strap locks, an “Embroidered Dragon” guitar shroud inspired by Page’s iconic Dragon Suit, a guitar stand and a Certificate of Authenticity book.