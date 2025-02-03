Joan Baez loved Monica Barbaro’s portrayal of her in ‘A Complete Unknown’

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Tibet House US

Monica Barbaro earned an Oscar nomination for playing Joan Baez in the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown, and it sounds like Baez herself thinks the actress is deserving of all the praise she’s gotten.

“I loved what she did in the film,” Baez tells the Marin Independent Journal. “If I didn’t think she was good at it, I probably wouldn’t have enjoyed it in general. But she looked enough like me and she had my gestures down. You could tell who it was.”

She adds, “She worked so hard. Kudos to her for taking the role on.”

As for the movie itself, Baez shared, “I thought the music was fantastic. I may be blocking my feelings, but it’s an amusing movie. It was fun.”

Baez did note one issue she had with a make-out scene between her and Dylan, played by Timothée Chalamet.

“It was pleasantly brief,” she said, noting that her college-age granddaughter didn’t really care for it. “She said, ‘I don’t want to see my grandmother making out in a film.’”