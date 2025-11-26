AD
Joan Jett to open for My Chemical Romance in London

todayNovember 26, 2025

Joan Jett and The Blackhearts perform at The Creative Coalition’s Benefit Gala Concert: Our Future, Our Freedom at Ramova Theatre on August 21, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by London Entertainment/Getty Images)

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts are set to open for My Chemical Romance on their 2026 European tour that celebrates the 20th anniversary of their 2006 album, The Black Parade.

Each show will feature a different supporting act, depending on the night. Jett and the band have been announced for MCR’s July 10 performance at London’s Wembley Stadium.

The show takes place just one day after Joan Jett and the Blackhearts wrap their opening slot on Sammy Hagar‘s Best of All Worlds U.K. tour, which launches July 4 in Manchester and wraps July 9 at London’s O2 Arena.

Next up for Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, they’ll be in New Zealand in January for several shows. They’ll return to the U.S. for a Las Vegas residency at the House of Blues starting Feb. 13. A complete list of dates can be found at JoanJett.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

