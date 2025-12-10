AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Joe Jackson releases first single off new album ‘Hope and Fury’

todayDecember 10, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Cover of Joe Jackson’s ‘Hope and Fury’/(earMUSIC)

Joe Jackson is giving fans their first preview of his upcoming album, Hope and Fury.

The “Is She Really Going Out With Him” singer has released the first single from the record, “Welcome to Burning-By-Sea,” which was inspired by two cities in England: Brighton and his hometown of Portsmouth. According to the press release, the fictional seaside town in the song “becomes a microcosm of the whole country, with all its contrasts and contradictions.”

“Welcome to Burning-By-Sea” is available now via digital outlets.

Hope and Fury, Jackson’s first studio album since 2019’s Fool, will be released digitally and on CD and 180g vinyl on April 10. It is available for preorder now.

Jackson is set to head out on a new tour in support of the album, which will have him playing more than 80 shows and visiting 14 countries. North American dates kick off May 11 in Poughkeepsie, New York, and wrap July 18 in New York City. He then heads to the U.K. and Europe in September.

A complete list of dates can be found at JoeJackson.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%