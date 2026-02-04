AD
Rev Rock Report

Joe Jackson releases second single from upcoming album, ‘Hope and Fury’

todayFebruary 4, 2026

Cover of Joe Jackson’s ‘Hope and Fury’/(earMUSIC)

Joe Jackson is offering up another taste of his upcoming album Hope and Fury.

The “Is She Really Going Out With Him” singer has released “Fabulous People,” the second single from the record. According to a press release, it represents “a more rhythmic, radio-forward side of the album, built around a tight, dance-leaning groove and Jackson’s unmistakable melodic precision and wit.”

“Fabulous People” is now available via digital outlets

Hope and Fury, dropping April 10, is Jackson’s first studio album since 2019’s Fool. It will be released on CD, 180g vinyl and digitally, and is available for preorder now.

Jackson is set to support the album with a tour, kicking off May 11 in Poughkeepsie, New York, which will have him playing more than 80 shows and visiting 14 countries. A complete list of dates can be found at JoeJackson.com.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

