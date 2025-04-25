AD
Mike FM Music News

Joe Jonas releases new solo single co-written by Lewis Capaldi

todayApril 25, 2025

Republic Records

Joe Jonas’ new solo era continues.

The middle Jonas Brother has released his new single “Heart By Heart,” the latest track off his upcoming solo album, Music for People Who Believe in Love.

The track was co-written by Lewis Capaldi and features Joe looking back on a relationship that’s been pulled apart. “Well if he don’t ever light your spark/ remember I know your heart by heart/ Just remember I will always remember,” he sings.

Joe previously released solo singles “Work It Out” and “What This Could Be,” the latter written by pop super producer Dan Nigro and singer-songwriter Feist.

Music for People Who Believe in Love is out May 23 and is available to preorder and presave now. The Jonas Brothers also have a new album on the way: Greetings from Your Hometown will be out Aug. 8.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

