Joe Jonas says he asked for his “brothers’ blessings” before making new solo album

Joe Jonas‘ new single, “Work It Out,” is just the first taste of an entire solo album we’ll be getting later this year — and his brothers are OK with it.

Appearing on the Therapuss with Jake Shane podcast, Joe revealed he was writing a song for a Jonas Brothers album but then decided he really liked it for himself — and himself only, not his side project, DNCE.

“And so I asked my brothers’ blessings and I was like, ‘Hey, I wanna do something on my own … and I need to just express some stuff for myself,'” Joe said. They told him to go for it, and since Nick was filming a movie and Kevin was doing another season of his reality show Claim to Fame, Joe had a window of opportunity to work on the project.

“I locked myself away …. and made an album in two or three weeks,” he said. “I’m just, like, really excited. It’s the most personal music I’ve ever put out.”

He said “Work It Out” is about how “sometimes you realize that you have to shake yourself out of something, and you’re the only person that’s gonna fix it for yourself — no one’s gonna come save you.” Before playing a snippet of the upbeat tune, Joe added that it’s “an emotional lyric with fun music.”

One of his collaborators on the album is Dan Nigro, who is Olivia Rodrigo‘s co-writer and producer. Joe also said the album’s “all over the place,” adding, “There’s some real beautiful ballads, there’s songs about being a dad, there’s songs about love, there’s songs about being better to yourself. It’s kind of everything.”

While a date for the album release hasn’t been announced, “Work It Out” is due out July 19.