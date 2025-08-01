Joe Walsh bringing VetsAid charity concert to his Kansas hometown

Joe Walsh announces VetsAid2025; Fernando Salazar Photography

Joe Walsh‘s VetsAid charity concert is returning this year for its ninth edition, and it’ll be held in a place near and dear to the guitarist’s heart: his hometown of Wichita, Kansas.

VetsAid 2025 will take place Nov. 15 at the INTRUST Bank Arena. The lineup includes country star and Eagles touring member Vince Gill; Ryan Bingham and The Texas Gentlemen; and a “super-set” from Walsh, joined by Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks of the Tedeschi Trucks Band, Nathaniel Rateliff and more.

Tickets go on sale Aug. 8 at 10 a.m. CT via selectaseat.com; the all-in price is $50.

Walsh said in a statement, “It’s been a long-term goal of mine since we began VetsAid nearly ten years ago to bring it all home to my native Wichita to serve Kansan veterans and their families. It’s where my parents were both born and are buried, where I was born and where I will always feel a deep connection and sense of heritage and responsibility.” Walsh is a Gold Star son whose father died while stationed on active duty on Okinawa.

The proceeds from the concert will go to veterans services charities based in Kansas or with operations on the ground in Kansas; grant applications are open now via vetsaid.org/grants.

The first VetsAid took place in 2017 in Fairfax, Virginia. Over the years, VetsAid has disbursed more than $4 million in grants.