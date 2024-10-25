AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Joe Walsh cancels annual VetsAid benefit concert

todayOctober 25, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh has announced the cancelation of his annual veterans charity concert VetsAid, which was due to take place Nov. 11 at UBS Arena in New York.

A post on social media blamed the cancellation on “circumstances beyond organizers’ control.”

“The wellbeing of our veterans and their families remains my foremost concern and the primary mission of VetsAid,” Walsh wrote. “While I am disappointed in the cancellation of this year’s event and apologize for any inconvenience to our fans, I am thrilled to share that VetsAid will provide $400,000 in grants to these fine organizations who will focus these funds on the ground in New York and New Jersey to veterans who have sacrificed so much and asked for so little in return.“

The 2024 edition of VetsAid was to feature a lineup that included Walsh, Post Malone, Toto, country star Eric Church and Kool and the Gang. Those holding tickets to the concert will receive refunds.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%