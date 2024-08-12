Joe Walsh reveals 2024 VetsAid lineup

Photo credit: Philip Macias

Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh has announced the lineup for the 2024 edition of his benefit concert VetsAid, which is happening Nov. 11 at UBS Arena in Queens, New York, the first time it’s being held on the East Coast since it launched in Northern Virginia in 2017.

In addition to Walsh, the show will feature performances from Toto, country star Eric Church and Kool and The Gang.

The location is particularly close to Walsh, as his wife, VetsAid co-founder Marjorie Walsh, is from Rosedale, Queens.

“VetsAid 2024 is all about family, friends and faith,” Walsh shares. “I honor my wife’s family and their legacy of service in her home borough of Queens. I honor our collective faith in the power of music to bring fans of diverse backgrounds together in celebration and our faith in the power of love to unite us all as Americans to support a population of veterans that has sacrificed so much and asked for so little in return.”

Finally, Walsh notes, “We’ve got something for everyone at VetsAid this year – country, pop, rock, funk and gospel – so all aboard!”

Tickets for VetsAid go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. ET. Proceeds from this year’s concert will benefit veterans services charities in the New York and New Jersey area.