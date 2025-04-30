Joey Fatone and Lance Bass get drenched for ‘It’s gonna be May’ promo

Mark Ashman

It’s April 30, and you know what that means: “It’s gonna be May.”

To celebrate the popular *NSYNC meme — based on the way Justin Timberlake pronounces the word “me” in their song “It’s Gonna Be Me” — Joey Fatone and Lance Bass have teamed up to promote a one-day-only May 1 discount at Great Wolf Lodge resorts nationwide.

In an Instagram video, Joey attempts to get Lance to say “It’s gonna be May” as they visit a Great Wolf Lodge location, but Lance blows him off. “No way,” he tells Joey. “Alright, look, that bit is sooo tired. What are we, a GIF from 2012? That song’s like 25 years old.”

As the two are shown enjoying all the resort’s attractions, like waterslides, lazy rivers and zip lines, Joey continually attempts to say “It’s gonna be May” and Lance keeps shutting him up. Finally, Lance decides he’s having so much fun that he’ll agree to say it, but Joey waits until they both get drenched by a giant bucket of water to yell the catchphrase.

The May 1 discount offers families up to 51% off stays through the summer, if you use the code BEMAY. to book. Visit greatwolf.com for more details.