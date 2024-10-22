AD
Joey Fatone is joining the cast of Broadway’s ‘& Juliet’

todayOctober 22, 2024

Among the many things Joey Fatone has done since *NSYNC went on permanent hiatus is star on Broadway, and he’s set to return to the Great White Way next year for another go-round.

On Jan. 21 Joey will join the cast of & Juliet, the jukebox musical based around the songs of hitmaker Max Martin. The show’s musical numbers include an *NSYNC song, “It’s Gonna Be Me,” as well as Martin-penned hits recorded by Backstreet Boys, Britney Spears, Ariana GrandeKaty Perry, Kelly Clarkson, Celine Dion, Pink and Justin Timberlake.

Announcing the new gig on Instagram, Joey wrote, “Hi, hi, hi! I can’t wait to get out there and sing Max Martin’s amazing songs—his hits have shaped so much of pop music. And yes, I know I’ll even be singing a couple of Backstreet Boys songs. Even though my loyalty remains with NSYNC, they still have bangers. See you at the show!”

Joey will portray the character of Lance Du Bois for a nine-week engagement through March 16. Prior to this show, Joey appeared on Broadway in Rent in 2002 and in Little Shop of Horrors in 2004.

In other Joey Fatone news, he and his Backstreet Boys pal AJ McLean will ring in 2025 with a Dec. 31 show at the House of Blues Orlando.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

