AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Joey McIntyre, Rachel Platten and more to perform at 98th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

todayNovember 4, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Ralph Bavaro/NBC

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade returns this year for the 98th edition of the iconic holiday celebration.

The parade will kick off the holiday season starting at 8:30 a.m. ET on Nov. 28, and it features a whole slate of celebrities and musical artists.

Chlöe, Kylie Cantrall, Jimmy Fallon & The Roots, Coco Jones, Ariana Madix, Joey McIntyre, Idina Menzel, Natti Natasha, T-Pain, Rachel Platten, Lea Salonga, The Temptations, Alex Warren and Sebastián Yatra are all set to perform during the parade.

“The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is a beloved tradition that marks the beginning of the holiday season for millions of live spectators and viewers across the country,” parade executive producer Will Coss said. “A dedicated team of artisans and production experts at Macy’s Studios works year-round to bring this experience to life. This year’s 98th Macy’s Parade will create awe with unforgettable character balloons, one-of-a-kind floats and the world-class entertainment only Macy’s can deliver.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%