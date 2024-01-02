AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

John 5 on making music with Mötley Crüe: “It’s pretty magical”

todayJanuary 2, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Sam Tabone/WireImage

Mötley Crüe has been teasing new music for a while now. They first shared in April that they were once again working with Dr. Feelgood producer Bob Rock, and in December, bassist Nikki Sixx confirmed new tunes would be out in 2024. 

Well, now guitarist John 5 is getting fans excited for what to expect, revealing in an interview with Illinois Entertainer that Nikki is constantly working on new material.

“Just the other day, Nikki called me and he was playing guitar over the phone and he’ll play a riff, and he’ll sing this melody, and it sounded like it could be something off of Too Fast For Love,” he says, referring to the band’s 1981 debut album. “It’s just natural for him to write these songs that I have loved and lots of other people have loved.” 

He adds, “I think we’re always going to make new music because man, this guy is pumping out amazing lyrics and great music. When we all get together, it’s pretty magical.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%