John 5 urges folks to adopt not shop in new PETA ad

courtesy of PETA

Mötley Crüe guitarist John 5 has teamed with PETA to help promote pet adoption.

The rocker and his rescue dog Churro, a hairless Chinese crested mix, appear in a new campaign for the organization, urging folks to go to shelters to adopt their pets rather than shopping or going through breeders.

In the clip, John 5 shares Churro’s story, revealing that he was left in a box in the dessert in San Bernardino, California, and if he hadn’t been rescued when he was he probably wouldn’t have survived.

“It’s heartbreaking to even think about,” he says. “We had to get Churro—there were no ifs, ands or buts. We were lucky enough to adopt him, and he’s just the best. … We literally can’t go anywhere without him—he’s always with us. So he is just a part of the family.”

John 5 then encourages the public to go to shelters when looking for a pet, noting “It’s so important to adopt because you see these helpless animals in there and they just want to be loved.” He adds, “When you adopt it will enrich your life so much. Treat these animals how you want to be treated. … Give them a good home.”

John 5 says in the video that Churro goes on tour with him, and he’s about to head out on a new one. The rocker’s Strung Out Tour 2024 kicks off Sept. 1 in Boston. A complete list of dates can be found at john-5.com.