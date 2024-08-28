AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

John 5 urges folks to adopt not shop in new PETA ad

todayAugust 28, 2024

Background
share close
AD
courtesy of PETA

Mötley Crüe guitarist John 5 has teamed with PETA to help promote pet adoption. 

The rocker and his rescue dog Churro, a hairless Chinese crested mix, appear in a new campaign for the organization, urging folks to go to shelters to adopt their pets rather than shopping or going through breeders.

In the clip, John 5 shares Churro’s story, revealing that he was left in a box in the dessert in San Bernardino, California, and if he hadn’t been rescued when he was he probably wouldn’t have survived. 

“It’s heartbreaking to even think about,” he says. “We had to get Churro—there were no ifs, ands or buts. We were lucky enough to adopt him, and he’s just the best. … We literally can’t go anywhere without him—he’s always with us. So he is just a part of the family.” 

John 5 then encourages the public to go to shelters when looking for a pet, noting “It’s so important to adopt because you see these helpless animals in there and they just want to be loved.” He adds, “When you adopt it will enrich your life so much. Treat these animals how you want to be treated. … Give them a good home.”

John 5 says in the video that Churro goes on tour with him, and he’s about to head out on a new one. The rocker’s Strung Out Tour 2024 kicks off Sept. 1 in Boston. A complete list of dates can be found at john-5.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%