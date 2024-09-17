AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

John Cena revs up lead in Mattel’s ‘Matchbox’ movie

todaySeptember 17, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Prime Video

A very large dude will star in a movie about very small cars. 

Deadline says John Cena has been cast in Matchbox, an action film based on the popular miniature toy brand. 

Back in May 2024, ABC Audio confirmed that the toy company and Barbie producer was revving up the project, with Extraction franchise director Sam Hargrave behind the camera. 

Bestselling author and The Adam Project screenwriter Jonathan Tropper and co-writer David Coggeshall were tasked with turning in a script that turned the beloved toy line created in 1953 into a movie for Skydance, which backs the Mission: Impossible films.

Cena can currently be seen in Jackpot!, a Prime Video action comedy alongside his fellow Ken Simu Liu and Awkwafina.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%