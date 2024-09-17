AD
Rev Rock Report

John Densmore, Devo & more taking part in ﻿’Musicians for Kamala﻿’ livestream event

todaySeptember 17, 2024

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for JFA

The Doors John Densmore and Devo are among the musical artists taking part in a livestream event in support of the Kamala Harris and Tim Walz campaign. 

Dubbed Musicians for Kamala, the virtual concert takes place Tuesday in honor of National Voter Registration Day at 8 p.m. ET.

The lineup also includes Jefferson Starship, Living Colour, The Flaming Lips‘ Wayne Coyne, Sheila E., former 10,000 Maniacs frontwoman Natalie Merchant, Bootsy, Collins and Jack Johnson.

For more info, visit MusiciansforKamala.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

