Rev Rock Report

John Fogerty adds new dates to his summer Celebration tour

todayApril 8, 2024

Photo Credit: Tom Craig

John Fogerty has added a second leg of dates to his summer Celebration tour.

Like the already announced first leg, which kicks off June 2 in Simpsonville, South Carolina, the new shows will feature George Thorogood & The Destroyers, as well as Hearty Har, which features Fogerty’s sons Shane and Tyler.

The new dates will launch August 2 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and hit such cities as Cleveland, Memphis, Santa Barbara and San Diego before wrapping September 11 in Salt Lake City, Utah. 

A ticket presale begins Tuesday, April 9, with tickets going on sale to the general public starting Friday, April 12, at 10 a.m.

Fogerty launched the Celebration tour back in April 2023, marking his first tour since regaining the worldwide rights to the songs he wrote for Creedence Clearwater Revival. A complete list of dates can be found at johnfogerty.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

