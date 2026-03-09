John Fogerty announces Legacy Tour dates with Steve Winwood

John Fogerty performs during the 2025 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival at Fair Grounds Race Course on April 24, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage)

John Fogerty has announced new dates for his Legacy Tour, although on this leg he’ll be joined by fellow Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Steve Winwood.

The 13-date trek kicks off Sept. 3 in Tinley Park, Illinois, outside of Chicago, with stops that include Boston; Atlantic City, New Jersey; and Charlotte, North Carolina. The tour wraps Sept. 20 in Hollywood, Florida.

A ticket presale begins Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time, with tickets going on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Fogerty launched his Legacy Tour in the fall of 2025 in support of his most recent album, Legacy: the Creedence Clearwater Revival years, whic had him rerecording his Creedence Clearwater Revival classics. Songs on the album include “Proud Mary,” “Bad Moon Rising,” “Fortunate Son,” “Have You Ever Seen the Rain” and “Born on the Bayou.”

Next up for Fogerty, after a March 14 concert in Mexico, he’ll headline three shows at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, March 18-21.

Fogerty will also be honored by the Songwriters Hall of Fame with the Johnny Mercer Award, which is the organization’s highest honor. Fogerty will receive the award at the Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala on June 11 in New York City.

A complete list of tour dates can be found at JohnFogerty.com.